Homeless woman who found Aleah Beckerle’s body receives more reward money

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Cathy Murray, the woman who discovered Aleah Beckerle’s body in an abandoned house in Evansville, has collected another reward in the case.

The case of Aleah Beckerle was cracked more than two weeks ago when a homeless woman wandered into the house. Beckerle had been missing for more than eight months.

A member of the Beckerle family tells WEHT that Murray was awarded $2,000.

The money was raised from the Bring Aleah Home Fund at United Fidelity Bank.

Last week, Murray received $7,500 from Apex Behavioral Services in Evansville. She deposited that money in a brand new bank account.

The family says they are very grateful to Cathy and credit her discovery of Aleah’s remains inside the Bedford house as leading to the arrest of Terrence Roach.

Roach faces several felony charges, including various counts of murder. He is due back in court next month.

