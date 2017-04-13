IMPD searching for man in connection with storage unit burglary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a person wanted in connection with a storage unit burglary.

According to police, Christopher Demoss, 27, was involved in a Jan. 31 burglary at Storage Express in the 4800 block of Mann Road.

Detectives say equipment worth several thousand dollars was stolen during the incident using a rented U-Haul truck from Texas.

Authorities have released a still image of Demoss from surveillance and ask the public to call 911 if they see Demoss.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

