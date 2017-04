INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will hold its annual Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 15.

The fun at the track begins at 9 a.m., rain or shine.

In addition to hunting for eggs, the youngsters will have the opportunity to enjoy inflatable bounce houses, a slide, music and games.

The event lasts until noon, with the hunt, for children 12 years old and younger, scheduled to take place at 11 a.m.

The public is asked to enter IMS through Gate 2.

