Indiana U police investigate reported rape at fraternity

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University police are investigating a reported rape at a fraternity house.

Police say a 21-year-old student who visited the fraternity experienced a loss of memory and after regaining awareness, had injuries consistent with a rape. A sexual assault examination was done at IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

Lt. Craig Munroe tells The Herald-Times victim possibly was given a drug that caused the memory loss. He says about an hour early Wednesday is unaccounted for.

Police don’t have information about a suspect or suspects.

