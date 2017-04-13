Lafayette man gets 42-year sentence for molesting an infant, 4-year-old

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man is sentenced to 42 years after molesting a 2-month-old boy.

David Hindsley,31, will spend 40 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections and two years on suspended probation, after admitting to performing sexual acts on both a 2-month-old and a 4-year-old.

Hindsley did not act alone. His girlfriend, Nicole Leffert, received the same sentence in January for her role in the crimes.

Pictures, texts and Facebook messages depicting the sex acts led to their arrests. The two described what they did to the victims and went on to talk about getting the kids used to the sexual abuse for years to come.

At Hindsley’s sentencing Thursday, the judge, prosecutor and detective called this case the sickest they’ve ever encountered working in the criminal justice system.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...