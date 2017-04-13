Man sentenced to 15 years in human trafficking case

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A man who pleaded guilty to promoting human trafficking and prostitution in Lafayette has been sentenced.

Cornelius Thompson and another suspect, Elyvin Jackson, were arrested in May 2016 after a disturbance on Underwood Street led police to his youngest victim.

Earlier this month, Jackson was found guilty of promoting prostitution, corrupt business influence and invasion of privacy. But a jury cleared him of conspiracy to commit promotion of human trafficking.

On Thursday, Thompson was sentenced to 15 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections with no probation. He received credit for 332 days already served.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...