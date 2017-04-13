Mandatory DNA sample for felony arrestees on the way to the governor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Forcing felony arrestees to give a DNA sample is now just a signature away.

On Thursday, the Indiana Senate passed a bill that advocates argue could help solve cases and clear those wrongfully convicted.

Here’s what would happen: If you’re arrested for a felony, you must provide a DNA sample.

If the charge is dropped, or reduced, the sample can be removed. The catch: the arrestee is responsible for getting it removed.

The bill generated about an hour of debate on the Senate floor. It’s a Republican proposal, but several GOP senators spoke out against it.

Supporters say the compulsory sampling is already done in 31 other states. One senator used the deaths of two Delphi teens from February as an example how this could help.

He said there is a suspect’s voice and photo, but expanding evidence collections could solve those types of cases. “I would hope that having DNA records might be the very thing that would bring this vicious person to justice,” State Sen. Brandt Hershman (R-Buck Creek) said.

“This is no different than the government coming into your house, looking for evidence to see if there is anything laying around that they might be able to put together to find out you committed another crime,” State Sen. Michael Young (R-Indianapolis) said.

The bill now heads to Governor Eric Holcomb’s desk. If he signs it, the DNA collections for felony arrestees would start this summer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...