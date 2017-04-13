Meijer launches home delivery across Indy metro area

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Meijer launches home delivery in the Indy metro area Thursday. It’s the next step in the battle between grocery chains to make shopping faster and easier.

Meijer staff say their partnership with Shipt opens up home delivery options at most of the Indy area stores in as little as an hour. Unlike other delivery services that involve multiple people, Meijer says Shipt assigns your order to a personal shopper who will purchase your items and bring the order right to your house.

Meijer’s home delivery will cover about 1,600 square miles, including downtown Indy, Avon, Camby, Greenwood, Noblesville, Plainfield and Zionsville.

The Shipt service will be offered to customers who purchase a $99 annual membership. Members will get unlimited deliveries on grocery orders of $35 or more. There is no delivery fee, but there will be an up-charge on the products.

It’s about a 14 percent difference on prices, so you’ll pay about $35 for groceries that would cost about $30 in store.

You can create orders online or through the Shipt smartphone app. Right now you won’t be able to use your Meijer mPerks on the deliveries, but Meijer officials say they hope to work around that issue soon.

Meijer is the latest store to jump on this trend of virtual grocery shopping. Other Indy retailers such as Marsh, Whole Foods, Costco and even Petco offer home delivery through Instacart.

You can also use Peapod or Indy-based Green Bean Delivery.

Kroger and Wal-Mart are also in on this. Both offer online ordering, but you have to pick up your order at the store. Meijer has a similar option.

