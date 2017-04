INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands lost power on the southeast side of Indianapolis Thursday afternoon.

Indianapolis Power & Light reported an outage affecting just over 8,500 homes east of Fountain Square.

IPL told 24-Hour News 8 that an “overhead distribution fault” is to blame.

Click here for updates from IPL’s outage map.

IPL crews are responding to an #outage on the Southside & are working to restore customers as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience! pic.twitter.com/MMOoWDBeUm — IPL Power (@IPLPower) April 13, 2017

