Muncie Goodwill attack suspect now in custody of federal agents

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man accused of attacking several people in a Muncie Goodwill and trying to convert them to Islam is now in the custody of federal agents.

Khalid Bilal, a former Ball State University student and Saudi national, was accused of strangling a clerk and threatening to kill her if she didn’t convert to Islam on March 25. An officer that tried to break up the scene had his hand broken.

Officers said during that he began yelling “allahu akbar,” a phrase sometimes said by Islamic radicals during attacks.

Bilal had his initial appearance in Delaware County court on Wednesday. He was appointed an attorney and a discovery hearing was set for May 10. He faces 15 charges, including eight felonies, in the case.

The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office said Bilal was recently transferred from a local hospital to the Delaware County Jail, but that federal agents from Homeland Security have since taken him.

The United States Department of Homeland Security was notified of the arrest after it happened.

DHS served a search warrant on Bilal’s Muncie apartment on March 29.

Goodwill released a statement at the time of the incident:

Because of the actions of Goodwill store management and the Muncie police no one was injured. It is now a police matter and Goodwill is cooperating. Safety of our customers and our employees is a top priority of Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana.”

