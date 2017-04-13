Muncie school board votes to close 3 schools

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – The Muncie School Board voted Thursday evening to close three elementary schools.

The three elementary schools the board voted to close are Storer, Sutton and Mitchell elementaries.

The changes are expected to take effect as soon as this upcoming school year.

At the school board meeting, parents had differing opinions on the decision to close the schools.

Some said they knew school closings were unavoidable and were glad the board was taking action, showing the state that they can make the tough decisions. However, others said the decision feels rushed and that they still have concerns about how the choice will work out.

The superintendent said they will immediately begin working on busing and staffing plans for next year.

For more on this story, click on the video.

