I-69 near Muncie shut down

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An overturned semi shut down all lanes of I-69 in Delaware County Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate near County Road 100 South, west of Muncie and north of Daleville.

The semi was hauling 8,000 gallons of ethanol, according to Indiana State Police. Delaware County Emergency Management and hazmat crews were on scene to clean up the spill.

Cleanup could take until noon, state police told 24-Hour News 8.

No one was hurt.

