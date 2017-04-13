Suspected drunk driver gets car stuck on steps, walks to jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A suspected drunk driver crashed on the steps to Headwaters Park West early Wednesday morning after reportedly taking her sedan on a joyride through the park.

The driver then walked one block to the Allen County Jail.

Police were notified around 3:40 a.m. that a woman who appeared intoxicated arrived at the lobby of the jail and said she crashed her car on the steps at Headwaters Park.

Several officers arrived near the park entrances on South Clinton Street and found a green 2002 Toyota Camry perched on top of the steps, caught up on a piece of concrete.

Police say the woman told employees at the jail she was likely to get caught anyway and reported the incident. A police report identified her as Katrina A. Catallo. The 20-year-old was arrested on two counts of operating while intoxicated.

It’s believed the woman entered the park somewhere off Calhoun Street and drove around the park on the pathways. She then drove parallel to Clinton before attempting to drive down the stairs.

Her car became lodged on a decorative piece of concrete.

Police believe alcohol is a factor in the incident.

