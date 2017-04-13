Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WCMH) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
The CPSC says Target is recalling 560,000 of the toys, sold between February and March, for about $1 because If the small toy is ingested, it can expand inside a child’s body and cause intestinal obstructions, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and could be life threatening. Surgery is required to remove the toy from the body, if ingested.
Medical professionals and parents should be aware that there is a possibility that the toys might not show up on an x-ray.
