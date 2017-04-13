The Fate of the Furious, Spark: A Space Tail open hit theaters this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – What is likely one of the year’s most anticipated films and a film most probably haven’t heard of hit theaters this weekend.

The eighth installment of the Fast and Furious films, The Fate of the Furious, looks to put an end to The Boss Baby‘s two-week reign at the box office. The PG-13 action, thriller stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Statham as they hop around the globe battling a new foe, Cipher (Charlize Theron).

The other film getting a wide release this weekend is Spark: A Space Tail. The PG-rated animated flick is the story about a teenage monkey and his group of friends as they fight to retake their planet from the evil General Zhong. Jessica Biel, Hillary Swank and Patrick Stewart lend their voices to this one.

Thanks to series longevity and a star-studded cast, The Fate of the Furious looks well positioned to overtake The Boss Baby as this weekend’s number one film at the box office.

