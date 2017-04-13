Tipton High School teacher arrested for child seduction

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Tipton High School teacher has been arrested for child seduction.
According to the Tipton Police Department, Beau Engle was arrested 3 p.m. Thursday and faces 10 preliminary charges for child seduction.
The police chief said it was from a tip from 24-Hour News 8 that prompted the investigation.
Police also said the alleged relationship is said to have gone on for a year and a half to two years.
Police said Engle is currently being held at the Tipton County Jail without bond.
Authorities said the situation remains under investigation.