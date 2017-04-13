Westfield PD: Woman drives into pond to avoid gunfire from would-be robber

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Westfield police are asking for the public’s help to find a man they say tried to rob a woman and then shot at her.

A woman says she and her child were in the parking lot of Kroger at 17447 Carey Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday when a man attempted to rob her.

He got into the passenger side of a white car and drove away, according to police. The woman followed in her vehicle and told officers the man began shooting at her.

To avoid the gunfire, she drove into a retention pond near Sanibel Circle and Captiva Way, according to police. She and her child safely escaped the vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid-30s with short hair. He’s about 5 foot 6 inches and approximately 260 pounds. He was wearing a dark blue T-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

