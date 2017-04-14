Celebrities, nerds set for Indiana Comic Con this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. (WISH)- Indiana nerds rejoice! Indiana Comic Con opens Friday at the convention center downtown, and the event is expected to draw big crowds. Some big celebrity guests, artists and voice actors are scheduled to appear over the weekend.

The event is packed with family friendly events, including talent shows, karaoke, an escape room, a game room, belly dancing workshops and an Easter egg hunt for children.

One of the most exciting events for everyone is the cosplay contest, where the person dressed in the best cosplay is awarded $500.

There’s even an Indy Lightsaber Academy where you can learn how to use a lightsaber and test your skills in a single elimination tournament. All the gear is provided and you don’t need to bring anything.

If you’ve never been to a convention event like this, Indiana Comic Con is a good one for beginners. It’s very kid friendly and has plenty of activities for even the most novice convention-goer.

This year’s celebrities include Val Kilmer from “Top Gun” and “Batman,” Charlie Cox from “Daredevil” on Netflixhe, Brianna Hildebran from “Deadpool” and Millie Bobby Brown from “Stranger Things” fame.

Nintendo Mario voice actor Charles Martinent is also scheduled to appear.

Of course, local and national comic book artists will also be in attendence.

Doors open at noon Friday. A three-day admission is $60 and a single-day ticket is $30. Kids 12 and under are free. Tickets are available at the door.

WISH TV’S Nerd Panel will be there all day Saturday. A special guest will join our crew at 2 p.m. Saturday. You can watch Nerd Panel live on WISHTV.com and the CW8 Facebook page Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

