Dead sharks washing up on Bay Area shorelines

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A troubling trend–sharks and other marine life are washing up on Bay Area shorelines.

First, it was Santa Cruz, and now, it’s the Peninsula. And when you consider stingray deaths, it is happening in Oakland too.

These small, dead sharks were found washed up Thursday morning near Bay Trails in Redwood City, Foster City, and San Mateo.

Dead stingrays are being reported in Oakland’s Lake Merritt.

Experts say similar reports are coming in every day, and it’s not clear why all the marine life is washing up.

And you may remember last Friday, a great white washed up at Pleasure Point in Santa Cruz.

It was eight feet long. Scientists did a necropsy and said an infection is to blame for making that shark sick.

It is unclear if that was isolated or if these other sharks have the same condition.

That will be sorted out soon.

In the meantime, the Pelagic Shark Foundation in Santa Cruz is pleading with Bay Area people to be alert on walks and report to them immediately.

