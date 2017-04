MANHATTAN, KS (WCMH) — After a Kansas State senior tweeted about her love of Dr. Pepper, the company decided to offer her the perfect present.

Claire Daniels tweeted that she drank so much Dr. Pepper that she should probably have a fountain of it in her house.

So the company showed up and did just that–and included 1,200 cans of soda.

Daniels was clearly surprised, but there is one catch: She has to wait a few days before she can pop open her first can…because she gave it up for Lent.

