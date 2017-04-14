East side strip club catches fire, WISH reporter in the area calls 911

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis adult entertainment club caught fire Friday afternoon.

Pure Passion near 38th Street and Post Road caught fire just before 5 p.m.

WISH-TV’s Tim McNicholas and videographer Shawn Pierce were reporting on a different story in the area when the building caught fire. McNicholas made a 911 call to report the fire.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, they believe an air conditioning unit may be to blame.

IFD also said that no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Damage has been estimated at $30,000.

Our crew is on the scene with the latest.

