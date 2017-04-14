Firefighters teach Carmel students about importance of exercise

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Firefighters stopped by Cherry Tree Elementary School in Carmel Friday morning to put the kids through an exercise routine.

Firefighters Tim Griffin and Steve Edwards put on a 30-minute kids boot camp that included fun games. The firefighters have been to the school twice before. This time they were specifically working out with fourth and fifth graders.

“They come in early, they get a workout. We kind of teach them that we have to workout at our firehouse and they should, too,” Griffin said.

Griffin says the workouts are similar to fire prevention.

“Just like we get out in the city and prevent fires, we want to do the same thing with health and fitness. So we can start young, show them how fitness is fun, we can make that something that they want to do every day,” Griffin said.

