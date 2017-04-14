Gen Con announces expansion in Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A large gaming convention held annually in Indianapolis is expanding to celebrate its 50th year.

Gen Con, the longest-running game convention in North America, will feature new attractions in Lucas Oil Stadium for 2017.

Organizers announced Friday that a special showcase on the football field will highlight the very first Gen Con, held in 1967.

As part of the expansion, the games library space will move from the Indiana Convention Center to the football field.

“Gen Con 50 will be the largest and most exciting yet,” said Adrian Swartout, CEO/Owner of Gen Con. “Our expansion inside of Lucas Oil Stadium reflects the increasing scale of the convention, but also will allow us to comfortably fit a tribute space that is approximately to scale of the first Gen Con, right on the field.”

Gen Con runs Aug. 17 through 20. Click here for more information.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...