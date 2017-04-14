Greenwood police help neighborhoods form crime watch groups

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenwood police are taking community crime watch groups one step further.

The department is now encouraging people to have their homes inspected. Officers with the department are even willing to come to your neighborhood crime meeting to explain what you should be looking for. Officers are also able to come to your home and do the inspection for free.

Timbers Edge is peaceful, quiet. It’s the type of neighborhood where it’s not abnormal to hear the ducks quacking or lawn mowers going, and neighbors walk their dogs without apprehension.

“We have pitch-in dinners once a month. We have our pool. People gather there in the summer time,” explained Jean Weber.

Peace and safety are important to Weber. That’s why she is now leading her neighborhood watch group. She says there have been fewer complaints about car break-ins since they posted neighborhood watch signs throughout their subdivision a couple years ago.

But it doesn’t keep everyone out. Police say there was a burglary in the subdivision last winter.

Media Relations Officer Kortney Burrello of the Greenwood Police Department inspected Weber’s home letting her know — from a safety stand point — the things she’s doing right and wrong.

Not only is the department pushing for neighborhoods to set up watch groups, they’re also teaching residents how to lessen your chances of being victimized by thieves.

“We can come out to houses and check to see if they’re secure, if there’s a threat or a way for somebody to get in their home or what they can do better to protect themselves,” said Burrello.

Greenwood will install neighborhood crime watch signs for free. Homeowners will have to pay for the signs themselves, however.

Contact the Greenwood Police Department at 317-882-9191 if you’d like to schedule an inspection, or if you’d like help installing a neighborhood sign.

