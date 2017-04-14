IMPD investigate man shot, with ‘fresh burn marks’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after police say a man was discovered with a gunshot wound and fresh burn marks.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the area of West 26th Street and White Avenue around noon Friday for a report of a gunshot and the sound of a person yelling.

Police said upon arrival at the scene, the victim, later identified as Corey Hoskins, was discovered laying in the backyard of an abandoned residence. Police said Hoskins was screaming in pain as he appeared to have fresh burn marks all over his body and a possible gunshot wound.

Hoskins was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital. Police said Hoskins is critical, but stable.

