IMPD investigating after woman found dead in home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Homicide detectives from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a residence on the city’s north side.

Officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of North Capitol Avenue Friday just before 3:30 p.m. on reports of an injured person. That’s when they located the 33-year-old woman unresponsive and suffering from undisclosed trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A forensics team responded to assist in collecting evidence.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana 317-262-8477.

Information given via Crime Stoppers should be considered anonymous.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...