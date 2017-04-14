Indiana University plans new arena for volleyball, wrestling

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University officials are planning construction of a new volleyball and wrestling arena for the Bloomington campus.

The new arena with seating for 2,500 to 3,000 spectators would be built on the northern end of campus, near the current football stadium and basketball arena.

IU officials estimate the new facility will cost $17 million, with funding from the athletics department and private donations. The IU Board of Trustees gave initial approval for the project Friday.

The (Bloomington) Herald-Times reports IU’s volleyball and wrestling teams now hold most home competitions in University Gymnasium, which was built in the 1960s and seats about 2,000 people.

Athletic Director Fred Glass says IU faces a competitive disadvantage in recruiting athletes with the current facility.

