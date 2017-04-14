Memorial services Saturday for David Letterman’s mom

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Memorial services are planned Saturday in Indianapolis for David Letterman’s mother Dorothy Mengering.

She died Tuesday at age 95 at her home in Carmel. Mengering became an unlikely celebrity in her 70s, baking mystery pies and covering the Olympics for her son’s “Late Show” on CBS.

Second Presbyterian Church says visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the church on the city’s north side, with a memorial service at 1 p.m. A graveside service will be private.

Mengering grew up in Linton, Indiana. She married Letterman’s father, a florist named Harry Letterman, in 1942 and the family lived in Indianapolis. He died in 1973, and 10 years later she married structural engineer Hans Mengering, who died in 2013.

Other survivors include two daughters and five grandchildren.

