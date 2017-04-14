Mob of teens drag woman off bus, rob her in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A mob of teenagers dragged a woman off of a San Francisco Municipal Railway bus and robbed her Wednesday night in San Francisco, according to police.

The robbery happened at around 9:40 p.m. in the city’s Western Addition neighborhood near Fillmore and McAllister streets.

The 30-year-old victim was on a bus when a suspect approached and tried to rob her, police said.

Several other suspects then dragged her off the bus and punched her while taking her cellphone, wallet and some of her clothing before fleeing north on Fillmore Street, police said.

The victim told police that the group consisted of four boys and six girls ages 13 to 15. No arrests have been made.

The victim did not require hospitalization after the robbery, according to police.

