Researchers create smartphone app to test male fertility

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Men worried about fertility issues may soon be able to turn to their smartphone for answers.

There’s a new app and attachment created by Harvard Medical School. Studies show this new the technology can evaluate a man’s semen and fertility level with up to 98 percent accuracy.

The creators hope that once it is manufactured it could make testing as easy as an at-home pregnancy test.

Harvard Medical School created a video showing the attachment and app in action.

It shows how a disposable kit and chip are used to collect a man’s sperm sample, then the chip is inserted into the attachment. The app records a short video and if the sperm count or motility is too low, the user is alerted.

CNN says one study indicates 45 million couples were estimated to be infertile in 2010. That’s about 15 percent of couples worldwide. Men are solely responsible for about 30 percent of those, and contribute to up to 50 percent of cases overall.

Local doctor Jason Kovac said he hopes this new product will raise awareness about male fertility and give those affected the information needed to go to a doctor for a full semen analysis.

“The benefit of the app itself is a patient is able to analyze a semen sample without the concern of having to go to a physician and without the hassle of having to go to a physician,” Kovac explained. “So the ability of men to be able to quickly and accurately be able to understand what they’re sperm counts are is a very valuable tool.”

There are current over-the-counter tests for men to use at home, but they only account for sperm count, not other fertility indicators like motility, concentration and shape.

“The home test will give you an indication of whether ii’s less than or greater than a certain value, so by knowing if it’s less than a certain value than that gives the man a reason to actually come and see an infertility specialist,” Kovac said.

The at-home tests available in stores cost about $50 to $80. Researchers say the new device only costs about $5 to make, so they hope it can be affordable on the market.

It is capable with Android phones now, but the Harvard team is working on one for iOS devices as well.

