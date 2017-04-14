Taskforce recommends IPS close 3 high schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Public School system is considering whether to close high schools.

According to IPS, most of the district’s seven high schools are at less than 50 percent capacity. A taskforce is looking into which ones will close.

However, a taskforce report recommends operating three fewer high schools for the 2018-2019 school year.

The taskforce will present their report to a board of school commissioners Tuesday.

There will also be a series of community meetings held in order to get public input.

The meetings are scheduled as followed:

  • Monday, May 1
    Ivy Tech Culinary Center
    2820 N. Meridian Street
    Indianapolis, IN 46208
    6:00 – 8:00 pm
  • Wednesday, April 26
    Glendale Library
    6101 N. Keystone Ave.
    Indianapolis, IN  46220
    6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, May 11
    Zion Hope Baptist Church
    5950 E 46th Street
    Indianapolis, IN 46226
    6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
  • Monday, May 15
    Haughville Library
    2121 W. Michigan St.
    Indianapolis, IN  46222
    6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

