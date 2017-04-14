Taskforce recommends IPS close 3 high schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Public School system is considering whether to close high schools.
According to IPS, most of the district’s seven high schools are at less than 50 percent capacity. A taskforce is looking into which ones will close.
However, a taskforce report recommends operating three fewer high schools for the 2018-2019 school year.
The taskforce will present their report to a board of school commissioners Tuesday.
There will also be a series of community meetings held in order to get public input.
The meetings are scheduled as followed:
- Monday, May 1
Ivy Tech Culinary Center
2820 N. Meridian Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
6:00 – 8:00 pm
- Wednesday, April 26
Glendale Library
6101 N. Keystone Ave.
Indianapolis, IN 46220
6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
- Thursday, May 11
Zion Hope Baptist Church
5950 E 46th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46226
6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
- Monday, May 15
Haughville Library
2121 W. Michigan St.
Indianapolis, IN 46222
6:00 – 8:00 p.m.