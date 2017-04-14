Taskforce recommends IPS close 3 high schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Public School system is considering whether to close high schools.

According to IPS, most of the district’s seven high schools are at less than 50 percent capacity. A taskforce is looking into which ones will close.

However, a taskforce report recommends operating three fewer high schools for the 2018-2019 school year.

The taskforce will present their report to a board of school commissioners Tuesday.

There will also be a series of community meetings held in order to get public input.

The meetings are scheduled as followed:

Monday, May 1

Ivy Tech Culinary Center

2820 N. Meridian Street

Indianapolis, IN 46208

6:00 – 8:00 pm

Wednesday, April 26

Glendale Library

6101 N. Keystone Ave.

Indianapolis, IN 46220

6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 11

Zion Hope Baptist Church

5950 E 46th Street

Indianapolis, IN 46226

6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Monday, May 15

Haughville Library

2121 W. Michigan St.

Indianapolis, IN 46222

6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

