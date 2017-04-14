Trucker locks would-be thief in truck’s meat freezer

BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Southeastern Indiana police say a man who allegedly tried to steal meat from a truck at a highway rest stop ended up locked inside the truck’s sub-zero refrigerated trailer.

The Ripley County Sheriff’s Department says the truck’s driver locked the suspect inside the trailer, which was loaded with frozen meat stored at 10 degrees below zero.

Officers called to the scene Wednesday freed the man from the deep freeze after hearing him beating on the trailer’s door at an Interstate 74 rest stop near Batesville, Indiana, about 60 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

The suspect, 51-year-old Malcolm Denton of Shelbyville, faces charges of theft and unauthorized entry of a vehicle.

Ripley County offices were closed Friday and it wasn’t clear if Denton has attorney who could speak on his behalf.

