DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A vehicle collision with a turkey did not end well for the bird Friday.

Danville police say a Chevy Tahoe was driving about 55 mph on West US 36 when a turkey flew through the windshield.

The bird ended up dead in the rear hatch area. The driver had minor injuries from flying glass and debris.

This is at least the fourth turkey-involved crash in Indiana in the last month. The most recent involved an Indiana State Police trooper in LaPorte County.

