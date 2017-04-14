Wrestling tournament held to promote autism awareness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A wrestling tournament this weekend is much more than a sporting event.

For the first time, the Warren Central wrestling team is hosting a Greco-Freestyle wrestling match — all with the goal of raising awareness for autism.

More than 600 kids are participating in the tournament.

And at the same time, parents have access to community groups and resources to help them as they raise kids on the spectrum.

It’s the brainchild of Nancy Campbell, whose son has autism.

“This is the first year, so we know that we’re going to have some growing pains with that, but we also know what we’re doing is a good thing so we’re going to build on it and again if we can reach one person, give one family a resource they didn’t have, it’s a success,” Campbell.

The event ran Friday and continues Saturday at Warren Central from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to come out to watch.

