INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four men were injured following a shooting downtown early Saturday morning.

It happened in the 300 block of South Meridian Street just after 3 a.m. in the second floor of a parking garage.

None of the men shot suffered any life-threatening injuries.

Officials have detained some people, but have not yet named a suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.

