Chef Wendell: Protecting mental decline

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s a buzz suggesting the healthy virtues of golden turmeric, ginger and broccoli sprouts slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s. America has four times the rates of Alzheimer’s than India and which is attributed to their daily intake of these anti-inflammatory foods.

The Silver Tsunami is a degenerative disease that destroys brain cells and the most common form of dementia. The number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease is growing fast. An estimated 5.5 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer’s disease.

Recipes:

Lentil Dal and Nan bread with broccoli sprouts and cashews

1 cup dried green, brown, or French lentils

2 cups water

1 bay leaf, 1 garlic clove, or other seasonings (optional)

1/4 to 3/4 tsp. Himalayan salt

Tools:

Measuring cups

Strainer or colander

Small saucepan

Instructions:

Any amount of lentils can be cooked in this manner. Just maintain the 2:1 ratio of water to lentils described below.

Rinse lentils: Measure the lentils into a strainer or colander. Pick over and remove any shriveled lentils, debris, or rocks. Thoroughly rinse under running water.

Combine lentils and water: Transfer the rinsed lentils to a saucepan and pour in the water. Add any seasonings being used, reserving the salt.

Bring to a rapid simmer, and then reduce heat: Bring the water to a rapid simmer over medium-high heat, and then reduce the heat to maintain a very gentle simmer. You should only see a few small bubbles and some slight movement in the lentils.

Cook lentils: Cook, uncovered, for 20 to 30 minutes. Add water as needed to make sure the lentils are just barely covered.

Salt lentils: Lentils are cooked as soon as they are tender and no longer crunchy. Older lentils may take longer to cook and shed their outer skins as they cook. Strain the lentils and remove the bay leaf, if used. Return the lentils to the pan and stir in 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Taste and add additional salt as needed.

Storing cooked lentils: Cooked lentils will keep refrigerated for about a week. Season them with olive oil, lemon juice, vinegar, fresh herbs, and eat them on their own. Lentils can also be added to soups, salads, or other recipes.

Lentil Dal:

2 tbsp. butter from grass-fed cows or olive oil or avocado oil

1 large onion, chopped

1 hot green chili, Thai or jalapeno, chopped fine

3 cloves minced fresh garlic

1 tsp. turmeric powder from health store not from a grocery.

1 tsp. cumin powder

1 tsp. cardamom

1/8 th tsp. clove

tsp. clove ½ tsp. cinnamon

Cilantro and stems chopped

1 box diced tomatoes in juice

Finish and garnish:

Lime juice

Broccoli sprouts

Cashews

After you drain cooked lentils, smash the beans with the back of a fork till all beans are broken up. Reserve.

To a medium sauté’ pan over medium heat, add oil or butter. When oil gets hot, add garlic, hot pepper, and onion; stir often. Perhaps two minutes.

Next add dry spices and then cook for another two minutes. The aroma will be intoxicating.

Add the tomato sauce to the pan; stir and mix together. Simmer 5 minutes over medium heat.

Add nearly all the smashed lentils and mix well. Simmer for 10 minutes and stir often. Reserve a few lentils in case the dal is too thin. Add more if you wish a thicker dal.

On a serving plate, place one circle of Nan bread. Then spoon ½ half cup or so of Dal onto the center.

Squeeze fresh lime over the Dal; garnish with broccoli sprouts, cashews and serve.

