College drone races happening at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE (WISH) — The first ever championship drone races is scheduled to kick off Saturday morning at Purdue University.

Qualifying races will begin at 9 a.m and more than 20 schools will compete from all over the United States.

The event is open to the public. Audience members will have a viewing station to watch the races and video goggles so they can see exactly what the drone sees in real time.

These racing drones can reach speeds up to 80 miles an hour.

Students in Purdue’s Drone Club built their machines from the ground up and they seek to help other students who are interested in the sport.

“We’re essentially trying to break down the barrier to entry for the hobby so that students come here and get into this really cool and exciting sport for little to no money,” said Tyler Landers President of Purdue’s Drone Club.

Currently the club has close to 200 people and it just started a couple years ago.

The event will also be available to watch through live stream.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...