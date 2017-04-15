Motorcyclist dies following crash in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a truck in Lebanon.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of West South and Patterson streets.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they say they found 52-year-old Michael Hengen, of Lebanon, lying feet away from his motorcycle. Hengen was taken to an Indianapolis hospital in serious bodily injury. Hengen succumbed to injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead Saturday evening.

According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle was traveling south on Patterson Street and failed to stop at a stop sign before entering the intersection at South Street. They say the driver of the truck, 16-year-old Tyler Cadle, of Kirklin, attempted to stop before the truck and motorcycle made contact.

Cadle was also injured in the crash. Police say he is in stable condition.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be performing an autopsy to determine the cause of death of Hengen.

This is an ongoing investigation.

