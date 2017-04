INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is dead after a fatal shooting on the city’s southeast side Saturday morning.

It happened in the 1600 block of Bates Street just before 4 a.m. when officials found a man in his 40s shot inside his home.

Suspect information has not yet been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...