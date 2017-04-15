Police arrest man in connection with shooting of 4 in downtown parking garage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD has arrested a man in connection with an early morning shooting that injured four people downtown.

Christopher Ruffin, 25, faces preliminary charges of aggravated battery, carrying a handgun without a license and invasion of privacy violations.

Just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning, nearby off-duty officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department heard gunshots coming from the Union Station parking garage.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds on the garage’s second floor. Detectives were able to determine that a fourth victim who arrived at Community East Hospital later Saturday morning was also connected to the shooting.

According to police, the injuries of all four victims are not believed to be life-threatening.

After obtaining a suspect description, responding officers located and detained a suspected shooter. They also found a handgun inside a trash can on the second floor.

Ruffin has been taken to the Arrestee Processing Center.

