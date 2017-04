INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Easter Egg hunt for your pets is happening today.

The event is called the Easter Begg Hunt and is taking place at Hamilton Town Center in Noblesville.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and has a registration fee of $5 per dog.

This is the 7th year of the event and will benefit different rescue groups.

Click the video for more information!

