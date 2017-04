BROWN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are seeking help in locating a missing man.

79-year-old Robert Gasper was last seen Friday in Trafalgar, Indiana and is believed to be in danger.

Gasper is said to be 5 feet 9 inches and 180 pounds.

He is believed to be driving a black 2005 Cadillac Escalade with Indiana license plates D790CJ.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 812-988-6655.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...