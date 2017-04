INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie took a visit up to Butler University to sit down with one of the premiere trombone players in the world, Dee Stewart.

Stewart has taught at Indiana University for 38 years.

He also had the privilege to play with the Philadelphia orchestra.

