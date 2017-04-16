2 weeks left for IN legislative session

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 120th Indiana General Assembly’s legislative session will wrap up on April 29th.

Lawmakers will have a final busy two weeks discussing several major issues.

Prayer in schools, roads, and the budget are all topics lawmakers are working on.

The house recently passed a bill that would allow students to express their religion in school through prayer and religious clothing.

Roads and the budget are another big topic. House republicans hope to shift the gas tax to be able to fix roads and then increase the cigarette tax.

That also hinges on what is done with the 16 million dollar budget.

