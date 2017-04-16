Closure of Capitol Avenue bridge means detour for drivers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re driving downtown for work Monday, you might have a slight detour.

Crews are scheduled to close the Capitol Avenue bridge on Fall Creek Parkway on Monday. It’s part of a project to rehabilitate the bridge. The Department of Public works will post a detour that takes drivers south on Meridian Street, bringing them back out on Capitol Avenue at 21st Street.

The closure could cause more backups because crews are also working on the Central Avenue bridge just east of Capitol Avenue on Fall Creek Parkway.

