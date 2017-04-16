Indiana college aims to guarantee internships, research work

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana liberal arts college is starting a new program aimed at guaranteeing a paid internship or research experience with faculty members before graduation.

Earlham College says the new Epic Advantage program is being launched with a $7.5 million donation that’s largest it’s ever received from graduates of the Richmond school. The money comes from Alan and Peg Kral Scantland of Columbus, Ohio, who both graduated from Earlham in 1974.

The (Richmond) Palladium-Item reports academic advisers will start working this fall with students to find internships or research opportunities.

Earlham President David Dawson says the program will help the private school’s 1,000 students explore possible career paths before graduation.

