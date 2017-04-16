Indy Parks to widen 10 miles of Monon Trail in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Changes are coming to the Monon Trial.

Indy Parks has plans to widen the trail in Indianapolis.

Construction won’t begin on the project until 2020, but when it’s completed, the entire 10-mile stretch of trail in Indianapolis will be completely overhauled.

“Any infrastructure in the area that’s going to bring people out, I think that’s a great thing,” said Kevin Doyle, who was walking along the trail in Broad Ripple Sunday afternoon.

“When it’s really nice out, there’s tons of dogs and he works at his own pace, so you have to get around everybody,” said Angela Abbott, who was walking her dog on the trail.

The trail will be widened by two feet on either side.

“With all the bikes and the dogs and everything else, it’s nice to have the room just to be able to get to the side and let the bikers ride by,” said Doyle.

The city is spending $7 million on the project. It’ll be paid for with a mix of federal grants and city bonds.

When construction begins, sections will be closed off intermittently.

“I think it might be difficult when they’re doing the construction, but I think once it’s done it’ll be nice,” said Emily Paxton, a frequent trail user.

City officials say over 1.3 million people use the trail every year. They say the project should ease some congestion.

“On weekend days especially when it’s sunny and stuff. I don’t think widening it is a bad idea at all,” said Doyle.

When the construction gets underway, city officials say it should only take about a year to complete.

