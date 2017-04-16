Man ‘did not see train coming’ before collision

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A car was struck by a train Sunday morning, according to Fort Wayne emergency dispatchers.

According to an officer on the scene, the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It happened at the intersection of Lumbard and Molitor streets around 9:30 a.m. Dispatchers originally told 24-Hour News 8’s sister station NewsChannel 15 that one person was in serious condition.

Police do not think alcohol or drugs are factors. Officers said the man said he did not see the train coming. The intersection is equipped with crossing arms and flashing lights – which appeared to be functioning at the time of the incident.

The driver is expected to be cited for the crash, although police on the scene didn’t elaborate.

Traffic was disrupted for a short time while police investigated and the train was stopped.

The incident remains under investigation.

