LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist has sustained what police are calling serious injuries after a crash in Lawrence.

Police were called to the intersection of Pendleton Pike and North Mitthoefer Road around 6:49 p.m. Sunday in response to a crash.

Lawrence Police Department PIO Gary Woodruff confirmed the crash was serious, with a likely fatality.

WISH-TV has a crew heading to the scene.

