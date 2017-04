FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fire officials in Fishers responded to an early morning business fire that could be seen from Interstate 69 on Sunday.

It happened at 10711 America Way just after 6 a.m.

It is believed the fire started on the outside of the building and then ran up an outside wall before going into the building.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

The building hosts several businesses, including a salon and financial office.

The cause for the fire remains under investigation.

